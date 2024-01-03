Top 10 highest rated suspense thriller films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 03, 2024
Ittefaq on Prime Video is about a woman gets terrified when an accused murderer escapes from a mental hospital. Got 7.4 ratings.
Dhund on Prime Video is about a traveler who assists a woman involved in a murder. The film has got 7.4 rating on IMDb.
Gupt: The Hidden Truth on Prime Video is about Governor Jaisingh Sinha's murder and his son who gets suspected for his murder. With a rating of 7.3 on IMDb.
Gumnaam on Prime Video is about people who get stranded on an island. With 6.9 ratings on IMDb.
Teesri Manzil on ZEE5 is about a woman who takes revenge after her sister dies. The film got 7.5 rating.
Khamosh on Prime Video is about a starlet who gets murdered on a film location with 7.5 ratings.
Kaun? on Prime Video is about who stays alone gets terrified after hearing news of serial killer. The film got 7.8 ratings.
Woh Kaun Thi? on Prime Video is about a doctor who offers a ride to a ghostly woman. With 7.5 rating on IMDb.
The Stoneman Murders on Prime Video is about serial killer who starts targeting homeless street dwellers. With 7.3 ratings on IMDb.
Rahasya on Prime Video is about a doctor who gets accused of killing his own eighteen-year old daughter. With 7.6 ratings on IMDb.
