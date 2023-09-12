Top 10 highest South Indian grossers of 2023, will Salaar, Pushpa 2 beat the record?

A list of South Indian movies that tasted stupendous success this year.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023

Jailer

Rajinikanth's Jailer is the biggest South Indian film of 2023 so far. It was packed with drama, emotions, action and Thalaivaa's swag crossed Rs 500 cr mark with its worldwide collection.

Ponniyin Selvan: II

The second highest grossing Tamil film of 2023 made approx Rs 350 cr at the box office.

Varisu

Thalapathy Vijay's star power worked really well for Varisu as it almost touched Rs 300 cr mark at the box office.

Waltair Veerayya

As reported by TOI, Chiranjeevi's film made Rs 236 cr approx. at the box office.

Thunivu

As reported by TOI, Thunivu is Ajith Kumar's highest-grossing film as it made Rs 220 cr worldwide.

Veera Simha Reddy

Veera Simha Reddy was a hit as it made double of its budget. The film's total collection was Rs 133 cr.

Dasara

The Telugu period drama reported by Rs117.1 cr approx.

Vaathi

Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 30 cr, Dhanush's film did BO business of Rs 118 cr approx.

Virupaksha

The horror thriller crossed the mark of Rs 100 cr to become one of the biggest hits of 2023.

Adipurush

Though touted to be one of the biggest flops, Prabhas starrer still reached Rs 450 cr mark.

Salaar

Up next is Salaar. Given that fans weren't impressed with Adipurush, it remains to be seen if Salaar bring box office success to Prabhas or not. There's enough hype though!

Salaar to break records?

It was witnessed that the film registered good numbers during international advance bookings. Given the high budget, BO needs to be stupendous too for it to be a success.

Pushpa 2

Another upcoming South biggie that has the power to kill it at box office is Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

Will Pushpa 2 set new record?

Pushpa: The Rise left the entire nation intrigued with its cliff-hanger climax. Fans are now desperately waiting to watch this film in theatres.

Pushpa 2 release date

Pushpa 2 is going to release on August 15, 2024.

