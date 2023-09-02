Top 10 highly-anticipated films of 2024; will Salaar join the list?

From Kalki 2898 AD to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, here's a look at films that will make 2024 entertaining.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's film will begin 2024 as it will release on January 12.
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter is also going to release in January. Save the date - January 25.
March will be all about girl power as The Crew starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon will release.
Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur's movie will release on March 29, 2024.
Kartik Aaryan's sports drama is going to release on July 14, 2024.
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's movie is anticipated to release in August 2024.
Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are teaming up again for Singham 3. The movie is expected to release in Diwali 2024.
Housefull 5 is also going to release in Diwali 2024.
Kartik Aaryan's film will release in November 2024.
Allu Arjun's movie is among the most-awaited ones. It will mostly release in 2024 but there is no confirmation.
Now, reports suggest that Salaar is also going to be pushed to 2024.
It is being reported that it may release in January 2024 but there is no confirmation on postponement.
