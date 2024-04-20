Top 10 highly educated South Indian actresses

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 20, 2024

Samantha Ruth Prabhu pursued and completed her degree in commerce from Stella Maris College, Chennai.

Kajal Aggarwal graduated in mass media from Kishichand Chellaram College with her specializations being marketing and advertising.

Sai Pallavi completed her education from Tbilisi State Medical University in the medical field.

Rakul Preet Singh completed her graduation in mathematics from Jesus and Marry College.

Starting her career early, Tamannaah Bhatia still achieved her BA degree from National College Mumbai.

Rashmika Mandanna has a bachelor degree in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature from MS Ramaiah College of Arts, Science and Commerce,

Shruti Haasan completed her undergraduate in Psychology from the St. Andrews College, Mumbai.

Nayanthara has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from the Marthoma College, Thiruvalla.

Anushka Shetty attended Mount Carmel College in Bangalore for her Bachelor of Computer Applications degree.

