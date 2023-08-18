Top 10 highly expensive Indian films that bombed at the box office

Tog 10 high budget movies that flopped at the box officeSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023
Jawan is making headlines for becoming the most expensive Indian film ever.
But does that mean it will also be a big box-office blockbuster?
Sadly, big budget cannot guarantee a big ROI. Here's a look at big budget, big disasters.
Thugs Of Hindostan made at a budget of Rs 310 crore with a promising stars cast could hardly earn Rs 138 crore.
Adipurush budgeted Rs 500 crore failed to impress and audience and was a flop earning Rs 392 crore at the global box office.
Saaho budgeted Rs 350 crore was a disaster as it earned Rs 142.95 crore.
Radhe Shyam made on a budget of Rs 300 crore could earn Rs 200 crore till end of the theatrical run
Samrat Prithviraj budgeted Rs 200 crore could hardly collect Rs 65 crore at the BO.
Shah Rukh Khan's Zero budgeted Rs 270 crore and struggled to earn Rs 100 crore.
Salman Khan's movie budgeted Rs 135 crore couldn't make a profit margin as it collected Rs 114 at the box office.
Kalank was Karan Johar's larger-than-life movie made on a budget of Rs 137 crores and flopped earning Rs 78 crore at the domestic box office.
Bombay Velvet of budget Rs 118 crore merely earned Rs 22 crore at the box office.
Hrithik Roshan's movie made on a budget of Rs 135 crore could barely earn Rs 53.66 crore.
