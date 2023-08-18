Top 10 highly expensive Indian films that bombed at the box office

Tog 10 high budget movies that flopped at the box office

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023

Jawan becomes the most expensive movie of Shah Rukh Khan

Jawan is making headlines for becoming the most expensive Indian film ever.

Jawan box office prediction

But does that mean it will also be a big box-office blockbuster?

Big budget flops

Sadly, big budget cannot guarantee a big ROI. Here's a look at big budget, big disasters.

Thugs Of Hindostan

Thugs Of Hindostan made at a budget of Rs 310 crore with a promising stars cast could hardly earn Rs 138 crore.

Adipurush

Adipurush budgeted Rs 500 crore failed to impress and audience and was a flop earning Rs 392 crore at the global box office.

Saaho

Saaho budgeted Rs 350 crore was a disaster as it earned Rs 142.95 crore.

Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam made on a budget of Rs 300 crore could earn Rs 200 crore till end of the theatrical run

Samrat Prithviraj

Samrat Prithviraj budgeted Rs 200 crore could hardly collect Rs 65 crore at the BO.

Zero

Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero budgeted Rs 270 crore and struggled to earn Rs 100 crore.

Tubelight

Salman Khan’s movie budgeted Rs 135 crore couldn’t make a profit margin as it collected Rs 114 at the box office.

Kalank

Kalank was Karan Johar's larger-than-life movie made on a budget of Rs 137 crores and flopped earning Rs 78 crore at the domestic box office.

Bombay Velvet

Bombay Velvet of budget Rs 118 crore merely earned Rs 22 crore at the box office.

Mohejo Daro

Hrithik Roshan’s movie made on a budget of Rs 135 crore could barely earn Rs 53.66 crore.

