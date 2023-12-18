Top 10 hilarious comedy movies to watch on OTT to end the year with a good laugh
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023
Fukrey 3 is available on Amazon Prime Video. The third instalment won hearts upon release.
Choocha gets some powers which makes it even more hilarious a ride.
Jigathanda DoubleX starring Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah will take you back into the 70s era.
A cop disguises as a filmmaker to bring a criminal gangster to justice. Watch it on Netflix.
Bareilly Ki Barfi is a rom-com that has emotions in the right place.
Kriti, Rajkummar, Ayushmann, Pankaj and the other cast members are fantastic. Watch it on Netflix.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani is a must-watch. It's on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Hera Pheri on Amazon Prime Video is perfect anytime, anywhere.
Welcome starring Akshay, Anil and Nana Patekar will leave you rolling on the floor in laughter. It's on Amazon Prime Video.
3 Idiots is one of the cult classic comedy movies with some amazing messages about college and life. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Golmaal Fun Unlimited will keep you laughing throughout. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Dhol on Amazon Prime Video is one of the most amazing comedy movies ever made.
Dhamaal is another comedy movie which will keep you glued and with a stomach ache because of laughter. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
