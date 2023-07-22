Top 10 Himesh Reshammiya songs that will put you in a party mode
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 22, 2023
Himesh Reshammiya gave some hit numbers and some of them were party song, let’s take a look.
Hookah Bar - One would even now do the signature step of this song when played.
Tandoori Nights was then a chartbuster party song.
If you are a Hera Pheri fan you would know the craze of Aey Meri Zohrajabeen.
Jumme Ki Raat starring Salman Khan from the movie Kick.
Balma would put you in party mode.
Jhalak Dikhlaja - Remember how much kids in the 90s kids used to vibe on this song.
Assalaam Vaalekum gives party vibes.
Just Chill would still make you dance on its beats.
Kheech Meri Photo is also considered a party song.
Zara Jhoom Jhoom is another party song from 2000s.
