Top 10 Himesh Reshammiya songs to get over heart break
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 23, 2023
The film’s sensual title track Aashiq Banaya Aapne was a mind-boggling hit that swept the entire nation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jhalak Dikhlaja was this extremely groovy party number.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Himesh’s first-ever album Aap Ka Surroor rewrote history when it came to pop album sales in the Indian music scene.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Naam Hai Tera is still on every music lover's mind.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ahista Ahista was a good song by Himesh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You cannot forget this incredibly infectious number Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri from the movie Phir Hera Pheri.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tu Yaad Na Aaye became a global hit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
I love you, Sayyoni from Aap Kaa Surroor was so classy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tandoori Nights – Karzzzz is a peppy song.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hookah Bar – Khiladi 786 is yet a banger.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There was a time, in the late 90s and early 2000s, when Bollywood music composer Himesh Reshammiya was everywhere.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Each and every song he released became an instant chartbuster.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Bollywood movies on domestic violence on OTT that will leave you shaken
Find Out More