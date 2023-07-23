Top 10 Himesh Reshammiya songs to get over heart break

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 23, 2023

The film’s sensual title track Aashiq Banaya Aapne was a mind-boggling hit that swept the entire nation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jhalak Dikhlaja was this extremely groovy party number.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Himesh’s first-ever album Aap Ka Surroor rewrote history when it came to pop album sales in the Indian music scene.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naam Hai Tera is still on every music lover's mind.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ahista Ahista was a good song by Himesh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

You cannot forget this incredibly infectious number Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri from the movie Phir Hera Pheri.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tu Yaad Na Aaye became a global hit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

I love you, Sayyoni from Aap Kaa Surroor was so classy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tandoori Nights – Karzzzz is a peppy song.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hookah Bar – Khiladi 786 is yet a banger.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There was a time, in the late 90s and early 2000s, when Bollywood music composer Himesh Reshammiya was everywhere.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Each and every song he released became an instant chartbuster.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood movies on domestic violence on OTT that will leave you shaken

 

 Find Out More