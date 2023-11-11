Top 10 Hindi biopics on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT for an inspiring watch

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023

Mary Kom on Netflix is a biopic on the life of Indian boxer Mary Kom.

Manjhi: The Mountain Man on Netflix depicts the extraordinary story of Dashrath Manjhi, who carved a path through a mountain.

Sardar Udham on Amazon Prime Video chronicles the life of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh who seeks revenge on Michael O'Dwyer.

Neerja on Disney+ Hotstar portrays the courage of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot during a hijacking.

Super 30 on Disney+ Hotstar is based on the life of mathematics teacher Anand Kumar who educated 30 IIT aspirants in Patna.

Manikarnika on Amazon Prime Video is based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on Netflix tells the story of Gunjan Saxena, one of the first Indian female Air Force pilots.

Paan Singh Tomar on Netflix depicts the true story of an Indian soldier and athlete who becomes a notorious bandit.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story on Disney+ Hotstar explores the journey of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The Sky Is Pink on Netflix is the story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who died at the age of 18 suffering a terminal illness.

