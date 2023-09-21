Top 10 Hindi comedy web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023

Happy Family, Conditions Apply

The comedy drama on Amazon Prime Video revolves around a family with twisted characters. The day-to-day drama will make you chuckle.

TVF Tripling

All the three seasons of this show are a must watch. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Panchayat

Starring Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat is about an engineering student taking up a job in village Panchayat due to lack of jobs.

Little Things

A romantic comedy starring Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal is on Netflix.

Gullak

The SonyLiv show revolves around a middle class family and their day-to-day struggle with a comic twist.

Kota Factory

Kota Factory on Netflix is a journey of three friends who travel to Kota to prepare for JEE and NEET.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai S2

The season 2 of the hit comedy show is on Disney+Hotstar.

Mismatched

It is a love story with a dash of comedy. The show is on Netflix.

The Office

There's a Hindi version of British sitcom The Office on Disney+Hotstar.

Hasmukh

Hasmukh is a story of a comedian who takes to crime to keep his on stage mojo intact. It is on Netflix.

Pop Kaun

The show starring Nupur Sanon, Kunal Kemmu and more is on Disney+Hotstar.

TVF Pitchers

TVF Pitchers is a story of four aspiring entrepreneurs who quit their jobs to launch a start-up. It is on Zee5.

