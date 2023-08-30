Top 10 Hindi crime thriller web series to watch on Amazon Prime Video

From Paatal Lok to Mirzapur crime web shows to watch only on Amazon Prime Video

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023

Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Based on the events of the Mumbai terror attack that happened on 26 November 2008.

Paatal Lok

A policeman while investigating a high profile murder learns about deep-rooted socio-political problems.

Mirzapur

This Pankaj Tripathi show is about crime and rivalry between mafia dons.

The Family Man

A Family Man juggling between the secrecy of his work in an anti-terrorist organization and his personal life.

Farzi

A small-time artist gets involved in the crime of counterfeiting after creating a perfect fake currency note.

Inside Edge

This crime series explores corruption, scandals, and politics in the cricket world.

Breathe

The show explores the life of an ordinary man in extraordinary circumstances.

Hostages

A doctor's family is taken hostage, forcing her to commit a crime in order to save her family members.

The Last Hour

The Last Hour is a supernatural crime thriller series starring Sanjay Kapoor and Sahana Goswami.

Tandav

A political drama with crime elements, it delves into the power struggles in the world of Indian politics.

