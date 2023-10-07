Top 10 Hindi crime thrillers on OTT that will leave you numb

From Asur to Drishyam: Here's a list of best Hindi crime thrillers.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023

Drishyam on JioCinema

Ajay Devgn and Tabu's film will keep you hooked till the very end. It is about a father who goes to lengths to save his family.

Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video

Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah's web series is a chilling tale of a serial killer.

Kohrra on Netflix

The web series is about two cops solving a bridegroom's murder mystery. It is filled with twists and turns.

Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video

It is among the best crime thrillers ever made. It's about a cop who dives deep into a case and faces the dark side of the underworld.

Asur series

Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti's Asur series on JioCinema will leave you thinking for days.

Talaash on Netflix

A cop dealing with his sad past and personal issues has to solve a shocking murder mystery.

Badla on Netflix

The film is about a woman suspected in her partner's murder case. She hires a lawyer who unfolds some shocking twists.

Sacred Games on Netflix

It is one of the most watched crime thrillers thanks to its gripping storyline.

Badlapur on JioCinema

Varun Dhawan's delivered a class act in this film that also has Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a cop has to solve the mystery of newly married landlord's murder.

Ek Villain on Disney + Hostar

Want a thriller with some romance? Ek Villain is for you.

Bob Biswas on Zee5

The film with Abhishek Bachchan in the lead is a spin-off of a character from the movie Kahaani.

