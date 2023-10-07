Top 10 Hindi crime thrillers on OTT that will leave you numb

From Asur to Drishyam: Here's a list of best Hindi crime thrillers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023
Ajay Devgn and Tabu's film will keep you hooked till the very end. It is about a father who goes to lengths to save his family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah's web series is a chilling tale of a serial killer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The web series is about two cops solving a bridegroom's murder mystery. It is filled with twists and turns.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is among the best crime thrillers ever made. It's about a cop who dives deep into a case and faces the dark side of the underworld.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti's Asur series on JioCinema will leave you thinking for days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A cop dealing with his sad past and personal issues has to solve a shocking murder mystery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about a woman suspected in her partner's murder case. She hires a lawyer who unfolds some shocking twists.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is one of the most watched crime thrillers thanks to its gripping storyline.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan's delivered a class act in this film that also has Nawazuddin Siddiqui.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a cop has to solve the mystery of newly married landlord's murder.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Want a thriller with some romance? Ek Villain is for you.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film with Abhishek Bachchan in the lead is a spin-off of a character from the movie Kahaani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!