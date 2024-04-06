Top 10 Hindi dubbed South Indian movies of popular stars on YouTube

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 06, 2024

Super Khiladi 3 also known as Nenu Sailaja stars Keerthy Suresh and Ram Pothineni. It's a rom-com.

Sarrainodu featuring Allu Arjun and Rakulpreet Singh is also a love story. Allu Arjun plays a violent man in this movie. Will he change for the sake of his love? 

Fidaa stars Sai Pallavi and Varun Tej in lead roles. The film is a rom-com and very adorable. 

Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi's chemistry was just lit. They make for an underrated on-screen couple. 

Thalapathy Vijay and Genelia Deshmukh's Ghamandee is a must-watch. Their love story is very cute.  It's a college romance movie. 

The Super Khiladi or Brindavanam featuring Jr NTR, Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a love triangle movie. 

Yevadu starring Ram Charan and Allu Arjun is a must-watch movie. 

The Return of Rebel is a revenge drama featuring Prabhas. 

Main Hoon Lucky The Racer or Race Gurram features Allu Arjun. The twist in his character is just amazing. 

Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Magadheera is one of the most loved movies.

Sivaji The Boss is a time-pass movie for many. Rajinikanth's looks in this film are just super! 

Thanks For Reading!

