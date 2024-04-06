Top 10 Hindi dubbed South Indian movies of popular stars on YouTube
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 06, 2024
Super Khiladi 3 also known as Nenu Sailaja stars Keerthy Suresh and Ram Pothineni. It's a rom-com.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sarrainodu featuring Allu Arjun and Rakulpreet Singh is also a love story. Allu Arjun plays a violent man in this movie. Will he change for the sake of his love?
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fidaa stars Sai Pallavi and Varun Tej in lead roles. The film is a rom-com and very adorable.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi's chemistry was just lit. They make for an underrated on-screen couple.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay and Genelia Deshmukh's Ghamandee is a must-watch. Their love story is very cute. It's a college romance movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Super Khiladi or Brindavanam featuring Jr NTR, Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a love triangle movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yevadu starring Ram Charan and Allu Arjun is a must-watch movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Return of Rebel is a revenge drama featuring Prabhas.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Main Hoon Lucky The Racer or Race Gurram features Allu Arjun. The twist in his character is just amazing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Magadheera is one of the most loved movies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sivaji The Boss is a time-pass movie for many. Rajinikanth's looks in this film are just super!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Deepika Padukone and 10 other Bollywood actresses with highest box-office collections
Find Out More