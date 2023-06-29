Top 10 Hindi films on Amazon Prime Video in 2023

Bollywood films have always been well-liked. Some of the greatest Bollywood films of all time are now accessible to consumers because of OTT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2023

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018)

An action and drama film centered around India’s biggest achievements in the history.

Newton (2017)

Newton is a 2017 black comedy-drama.

Karwaan (2018)

Karwaan is the perfect drama-road comedy film.

Raazi (2018)

Raazi is a Spy action thriller featuring Alia Bhatt.

The Lunchbox (2013)

A Story of a blossoming friendship that happens through miscommunication

Gully Boy (2019)

The 2019 Hindi musical drama Gully Boy was a huge box office success.

Jab We Met (2007)

Train journey marks the start of the possibility of romance between the actors.

Maqbool (2004)

Maqbool is an Indian crime drama film adapted from Macbeth.

Udaan (2010)

Udaan is the story of a young man and his ambitious dreams.

Tumbaad (2018)

Tumbbad is a horror-fantasy movie about a family. Source- Instagram

