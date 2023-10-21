Top 10 Hindi films that highlight Indian culture and tradition to watch on SonyLiv, Zee5, Netflix and more OTT

Kai Po Che, Jodhaa Akbar and more films are on the list.

Nikita Thakkar

Oct 21, 2023

Hum Dil Chuke Sanam

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan starrer gives a glimpse into the rich culture and tradition of Gujarat. It is on JioCinema.

Padmaavat

The film is about the legendary queen of Chittor who commits jauhar to save her honour. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Jodhaa Akbar

The film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan promotes religious harmony. It is a historic drama that has been beautifully made. It is on Netflix.

Rang De Basanti

Aamir Khan's film captures the essence of northern India whilst also giving a glimpse of the Indian history from pre-Independence era. It is on Netflix.

Kedarnath

Though the film may be based on Hindu-Muslim division, it nicely captures the vibe of Kedarnath and the holy traditions. It is on Zee5.

Hum Saath Saath Hain

The film starring Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and many others, Hum Saath Saath Hain is all about family bonding and staying together. It is on Netflix.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Another film that is all about Indian cultural values and family ties that is a must watch is Hum Aapke Hain Koun. It is on Netflix.

Baahubali 2

Starring Prabhas and others, the film is said to be inspired by Ramayana and Mahabharata. It is on SonyLiv.

Bajirao Mastani

The movie showcases the valor of the Maratha Confederacy. It is on JioCinema.

Kai Po Che

Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh's film was shot in Gujarat. With songs like Shubarambh, the film captures the feel of Navratri and more. It is on Netflix.

Masaan

The film on Disney+Hotstar captures the essence of Varanasi. The city itself hold vivid culture that has been captured in the film.

