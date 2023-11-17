Top 10 Hindi horror comedy movies to watch on OTT for a good laugh
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Adavani and Tabu. The horror comedy on Netflix brings onscreen the entertaining Ruh Baba who deals with an evil spirit.
Varun Dhawan's Bhediya on JioCinema is a laugh riot. It is the story of a man named Bhaskar who turns into a werewolf after being beaten by a wolf.
Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a remake of Manichitrathazhu. The film on Disney+Hotstar is a psychological horror comedy with Akshay playing a psychiatrist.
Stree on JioCinema will leave you laughing for hours. It is about a spirit who only attacks men. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and more solve the mystery.
Laxmii movie is on Disney+Hotstar. The story is of a man who is possessed by a spirit of a transgender after visiting a haunted ground.
Roohi on JioCinema is a comedy tale of a kidnapping gone wrong. Roohi played by Janhvi Kapoor is kidnapped by Rajkummar Rao but little did he know that she is possessed.
Phillauri is Anushka Sharma's horror comedy that tells a tale of a spirit who is in search of her true love. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Golmaal Again on Amazon Prime Video has Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and gang encountering a ghost and it is just HILARIOUS.
Bhoothnath Returns on Disney+Hotstar has Amitabh Bachchan as a ghost. Bhootnath returns to Earth to scare children but he encounters Akhrot who is simply fearless.
Phone Bhoot on Amazon Prime Video is a story of two ghostbusters and a poltergeist. It has tons of comedy.
Nanu Ki Jaanu on Zee5 is about a spirit taking help of a man who tried to save her from the accident.
Go Goa Gone also falls under horror comedy category. It is actually a zombie action comedy with truckloads of entertainment.
