Top 10 Hindi movies on Netflix to watch with family for the perfect nostalgia feels
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is about Nisha falls for Prem but agrees to marry his older brother.
Duplicate is a convict seeks to escape by assuming the identity of his lookalike, who is a chef.
Aśoka is about a man's transformation a cunning warrior into a legendary leader.
Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani is about two journalists, Ajay and Ria work for a rival TV station.
Dil Se.. is about a radio broadcaster follows his heart and gets enchanted by a mysterious woman.
Chamatkar is about village school teacher and the ghost of a murdered man got betrayed by their closest.
Hum Saath - Saath Hain is about a stepmother cut off her stepson and his wife from the family fortune.
Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is about a dreamer falls in love with a girl who is in love with someone else.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is about a father disowns his adopted brother for marrying a woman of lower social standing.
Rang De Basanti is about an English filmmaker casts a group of student actors in her docudrama which is about India's revolution against British rule.
