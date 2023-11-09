Top 10 Hindi movies on Netflix to watch with family for the perfect nostalgia feels

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is about Nisha falls for Prem but agrees to marry his older brother.

Duplicate is a convict seeks to escape by assuming the identity of his lookalike, who is a chef.

Aśoka is about a man's transformation a cunning warrior into a legendary leader.

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani is about two journalists, Ajay and Ria work for a rival TV station.

Dil Se.. is about a radio broadcaster follows his heart and gets enchanted by a mysterious woman.

Chamatkar is about village school teacher and the ghost of a murdered man got betrayed by their closest.

Hum Saath - Saath Hain is about a stepmother cut off her stepson and his wife from the family fortune.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is about a dreamer falls in love with a girl who is in love with someone else.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is about a father disowns his adopted brother for marrying a woman of lower social standing.

Rang De Basanti is about an English filmmaker casts a group of student actors in her docudrama which is about India's revolution against British rule.

