Top 10 Hindi mystery thrillers to watch on OTT for a chilling weekend

Add these movies to your watchlist if you love mystery thriller genreSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2023
A father’s life turns upside down in hiding a crime committed by his daughter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This gripping murder mystery thriller is nail-biting as the story unfolds.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A legal thriller that keeps you guessing as a lawyer tries to uncover the truth behind a woman's involvement in her lover's murder.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An official adaptation of the acclaimed novel, this film follows a woman who gets embroiled in a missing person's case and discovers shocking secrets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A woman tells an interesting story to police officers who suspect her of killing her husband.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A small-town cop investigates a high-profile murder in this mystery thriller.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A pregnant woman arrives in Kolkata in search of her missing husband.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A blind pianist becomes embroiled in a series of murders and mysteries, with a plot full of unexpected twists and turns.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film follows a police officer investigating a series of mysterious deaths while dealing with his own personal tragedy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film keeps you engaged as a detective tries to uncover the truth behind a double murder.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!