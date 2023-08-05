Top 10 Hindi mystery thrillers to watch on OTT for a chilling weekend

Add these movies to your watchlist if you love mystery thriller genre

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2023

Drishyam - Amazon Prime Video

A father’s life turns upside down in hiding a crime committed by his daughter.

Gaslight - Disney+ Hotstar

This gripping murder mystery thriller is nail-biting as the story unfolds.

Badla - Netflix

A legal thriller that keeps you guessing as a lawyer tries to uncover the truth behind a woman's involvement in her lover's murder.

The Girl on the Train - Netflix

An official adaptation of the acclaimed novel, this film follows a woman who gets embroiled in a missing person's case and discovers shocking secrets.

Haseen Dilruba - Netflix

A woman tells an interesting story to police officers who suspect her of killing her husband.

Raat Akeli Hai - Netflix

A small-town cop investigates a high-profile murder in this mystery thriller.

Kahaani - Amazon Prime Video

A pregnant woman arrives in Kolkata in search of her missing husband.

Andhadhun - Netflix

A blind pianist becomes embroiled in a series of murders and mysteries, with a plot full of unexpected twists and turns.

Talaash - Netflix

This film follows a police officer investigating a series of mysterious deaths while dealing with his own personal tragedy.

Ittefaq - Netflix

This film keeps you engaged as a detective tries to uncover the truth behind a double murder.

