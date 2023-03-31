Top 10 Hindi romantic films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar to watch to feel the magic of love

There are many romantic movies that you need to watch on OTT. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Mar 31, 2023

2 States- Disney+Hotstar

The movie is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel that has the same name. A couple from different cultural backgrounds convince the parents of their bond before getting married.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan- Zee5

The movie follows Mudit who has seen a setback in his relationship with his fiance Sugandha after he finds he has a erectile dysfunction.

Qarib Qarib Single- Netflix

A romantic tale takes place between a widow and a 40-year-old man.

Band Baaja Baaraat- Amazon Prime Video

Shruti and Bitto's professional relationship turned personal when Shruti starts having feelings for Bittoo.

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na- Netflix

Jai and Aditi's romantic relationship has complications. It is one of the best Bollywood romantic movies.

Wake Up Sid- Netflix

Siddharth Mehra is a spoilt brat who learns about the meaning of life.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai- Amazon Prime Video

The love triangle between Rahul, Anjali, and Tina is very beautiful.

Jab We Met- Amazon Prime Video

Aditya a depressed soul meets Geet a woman filled with life.

Kal Ho Naa Ho-Amazon Prime Video

It shows the life of NRI's, inter-caste marriage, illness and homosexuality.

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge- Amazon Prime Video

The film shows the struggle between traditional family values and individualism.

