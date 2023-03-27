Top 10 Hindi series to watch with whole family and kids on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and more OTT

In this web story, let's check out the TOP 10 titles you can binge watch alongside your family. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 27, 2023

Potluck S1 and S2

Meet Shashtris a heartwarming family on Sony Liv. 

Rocket Boys 

Watch the story of Dr Homi Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai only on Sony Liv. 

Happy Family Conditions Apply 

Meet the quirky Dholakias only on Amazon Prime Videos. 

The Great Weddings of Munnes

Watch this comedy series of a middle-class man upon whom misfortune befalls as he sets out to mrry the woman of his dreams. Watch it on VOOT. 

Gullak

Sony Liv series Gullak is a collection of heartwarming stories of the Mishra family. 

Pop Kaun?

Pop Kaun is a funny ride with Kunal Kemmu on a quest to find his biological father. It recently dropped on Amazon Prime.  

The Aam Aadmi Family

You'd find diverse kind of family member in this middle-class Sharma family. Watch it on Zee5.  

Tripling

Tripling is a story of three siblings that you can enjoy on Zee5. 

Yeh Meri Family

Set in 1998, Yeh Meri Family is narrated from the POV of a 12-year-old. Watch it on Netflix.  

What the Folks

What the Folks is the story of a family which breaks sterotypes and fill in the generation gaps. Watch it on VOOT. 

