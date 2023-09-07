Top 10 Hindi short films starring Kajol, Manoj Bajpayee and others to watch on Youtube

Here is a list of short films covering various genres one must watchSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023
Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Apte, and Neha Sharma starrer Kriti is a physiological thriller and its twist in the end will leave you shockingly amazed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A thought-provoking short film featuring an ensemble cast including Kajol explores the issue of violence against women.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Featuring Manoj Bajpayee Ouch is a dark comedy about infidelity and its consequences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Naseeruddin Shah starrer is a nostalgic love story that unfolds in a cozy cafe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This short film starring Anupam Kher highlights relationships and old-age loneliness.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Anurag Kashyap and Surveen Chawla this is a horus short film about a woman learning about her husband’s infidelity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tisca Chopra starrer this short film is a suspenseful tale of secrets and betrayals in a seemingly ordinary neighborhood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
El’ayichi starring Nimrat Kaur and Divyendu Sharma is about a wife haunted by her clingy dead husband.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Neena Gupta this short film is a humorous take on Pandavas, Draupadi, and Kunti in the 21st century.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a heartwarming short film starring Rasika Dugal as a mother fulfilling wishes of her little son.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!