Top 10 Hindi short films starring Kajol, Manoj Bajpayee and others to watch on Youtube

Here is a list of short films covering various genres one must watch

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023

Kriti

Manoj Bajpayee, Radhika Apte, and Neha Sharma starrer Kriti is a physiological thriller and its twist in the end will leave you shockingly amazed.

Devi

A thought-provoking short film featuring an ensemble cast including Kajol explores the issue of violence against women.

Ouch

Featuring Manoj Bajpayee Ouch is a dark comedy about infidelity and its consequences.

Interior Cafe night

Naseeruddin Shah starrer is a nostalgic love story that unfolds in a cozy cafe.

Kheer

This short film starring Anupam Kher highlights relationships and old-age loneliness.

Chhuri

Starring Anurag Kashyap and Surveen Chawla this is a horus short film about a woman learning about her husband’s infidelity.

Chutney

Tisca Chopra starrer this short film is a suspenseful tale of secrets and betrayals in a seemingly ordinary neighborhood.

El’ayichi

El’ayichi starring Nimrat Kaur and Divyendu Sharma is about a wife haunted by her clingy dead husband.

Mama’s Boys

Starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Neena Gupta this short film is a humorous take on Pandavas, Draupadi, and Kunti in the 21st century.

The School Bag

This is a heartwarming short film starring Rasika Dugal as a mother fulfilling wishes of her little son.

