Top 10 Hindi thrillers on real criminals and crime cases on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT platforms

These thrillers offer a gripping look into real criminal cases with intense storytelling and suspenseful narratives.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023

Delhi Crime - Netflix

This series is made based on the Nirbhaya case and investigation into a brutal gang rape that shocked the nation.

Special Ops - Disney Plus Hotstar

This espionage thriller delves into the activities of India's intelligence agencies as they hunt down terrorists.

Tandav - Amazon Prime Video

This series explores the ruthless world of Indian politics, drawing inspiration from real-life political events.

Rangbaaz - ZEE5

Crime drama inspired by the life of the infamous gangster Shri Prakash Shukla, who terrorized North India in the '90s.

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega - Netflix

Based on true events, this series portrays the rise of phishing scams in the small town of Jamtara, Jharkhand.

Apharan - AltBalaji

A crime thriller inspired by true events, it follows the story of a disgraced cop who becomes entangled in a kidnapping case.

Abhay - ZEE5

This crime thriller series is inspired by real criminal cases and revolves around a sharp-witted detective who solves complex cases.

Bard of Blood - Netflix

This thriller series follows a former spy as he is recruited to rescue Indian agents from Taliban-held territory.

Scoop - Netflix

This series is made based on the life of a journalist called Jigna Vora and the how she becomes the main accused in murder of her fellow journalist.

Criminal Justice - Disney Plus Hotstar

An Indian adaptation of the British series of the same name, it explores the justice system through the perspective of a cab driver accused of murder.

