Top 10 Hindi thrillers on real criminals and crime cases on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT platforms

These thrillers offer a gripping look into real criminal cases with intense storytelling and suspenseful narratives.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023
This series is made based on the Nirbhaya case and investigation into a brutal gang rape that shocked the nation.
This espionage thriller delves into the activities of India's intelligence agencies as they hunt down terrorists.
This series explores the ruthless world of Indian politics, drawing inspiration from real-life political events.
Crime drama inspired by the life of the infamous gangster Shri Prakash Shukla, who terrorized North India in the '90s.
Based on true events, this series portrays the rise of phishing scams in the small town of Jamtara, Jharkhand.
A crime thriller inspired by true events, it follows the story of a disgraced cop who becomes entangled in a kidnapping case.
This crime thriller series is inspired by real criminal cases and revolves around a sharp-witted detective who solves complex cases.
This thriller series follows a former spy as he is recruited to rescue Indian agents from Taliban-held territory.
This series is made based on the life of a journalist called Jigna Vora and the how she becomes the main accused in murder of her fellow journalist.
An Indian adaptation of the British series of the same name, it explores the justice system through the perspective of a cab driver accused of murder.
