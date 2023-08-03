Top 10 Hindi web series on OTT that will make you cry with their emotional stories

Web series that will emotionally touch your heart.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 03, 2023
Set in the 1990s, this series beautifully captures the emotions and dynamics of a middle-class family, making you nostalgic and teary-eyed.
This series portrays the struggles of students preparing for competitive exams in Kota, Rajasthan, and touches upon the emotional aspect of their journey.
Based on true events, this series follows the investigation of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, exploring the emotional toll on the investigating team.
This musical series explores the emotional conflicts between tradition and modernity, love, and passion for music.
This series follows the lives of a young couple in a live-in relationship, capturing the emotional nuances of their everyday experiences.
A heartwarming and realistic portrayal of rural life and the struggles of a young man working as a Panchayat Secretary.
Broken But Beautiful takes an emotional toll on Agstya and Rumi's relationship.
A drama series that delves into the complexities of modern Indian weddings and explores the emotional dilemmas of its protagonists.
This emotional web series revolves around a misanthropic writer and his wife who is a startup founder.
The series will make your eyes moist showing how a pet plays cupid to bring a couple closer.
