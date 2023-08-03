Top 10 Hindi web series on OTT that will make you cry with their emotional stories

Web series that will emotionally touch your heart.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 03, 2023

Yeh Meri Family (Amazon Mini TV)

Set in the 1990s, this series beautifully captures the emotions and dynamics of a middle-class family, making you nostalgic and teary-eyed.

Kota Factory (Netflix)

This series portrays the struggles of students preparing for competitive exams in Kota, Rajasthan, and touches upon the emotional aspect of their journey.

Delhi Crime (Netflix)

Based on true events, this series follows the investigation of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, exploring the emotional toll on the investigating team.

Bandish Bandits (Amazon Prime Video)

This musical series explores the emotional conflicts between tradition and modernity, love, and passion for music.

Little Things (Netflix)

This series follows the lives of a young couple in a live-in relationship, capturing the emotional nuances of their everyday experiences.

Panchayat (Amazon Prime Video)

A heartwarming and realistic portrayal of rural life and the struggles of a young man working as a Panchayat Secretary.

Broken But Beautiful (Alt Balaji)

Broken But Beautiful takes an emotional toll on Agstya and Rumi’s relationship.

Made in Heaven (Amazon Prime Video)

A drama series that delves into the complexities of modern Indian weddings and explores the emotional dilemmas of its protagonists.

Decoupled (Netflix)

This emotional web series revolves around a misanthropic writer and his wife who is a startup founder.

Cheesecake (MX Player)

The series will make your eyes moist showing how a pet plays cupid to bring a couple closer.

