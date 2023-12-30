Top 10 historical Korean dramas to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 30, 2023
Kingdom on Netflix is about about a King who fights the evil forces to save his people. It is based in Joseon Dynasty.
Saimdang, Memoir of Colors is on Viki. It revolves around a art history lecturer.
K Drama Mr Sunshine on Netflix is about a young boy who is enrolled in US Military after 1871 Shinmiyangyo incident.
Blooded Palace: The War of Flowers is about a concubine trying to make her son King. It is on Viki.
Jang Ok-jung, Living by Love is another must watch historical drama on Viki.
The Royal Gambler on Viki is about a Prince who has been asked to live life of a commoner.
Empress Ki is on Viki and Netflix. It is about a woman who wants to become the Empress of China's Yuan dynasty.
Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung is on Netflix. It revolves around the life of a female historian.
The King's Affection is about a Crown Princess and her twins. The series is on Netflix.
Gunman in Joseon is about a son of swordsman who goes on to seek revenge from the killers of his father and son. It is on Viki.
