Top 10 historical Korean dramas to watch on Netflix and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 30, 2023

Kingdom on Netflix is about about a King who fights the evil forces to save his people. It is based in Joseon Dynasty.

Saimdang, Memoir of Colors is on Viki. It revolves around a art history lecturer.

K Drama Mr Sunshine on Netflix is about a young boy who is enrolled in US Military after 1871 Shinmiyangyo incident.

Blooded Palace: The War of Flowers is about a concubine trying to make her son King. It is on Viki.

Jang Ok-jung, Living by Love is another must watch historical drama on Viki.

The Royal Gambler on Viki is about a Prince who has been asked to live life of a commoner.

Empress Ki is on Viki and Netflix. It is about a woman who wants to become the Empress of China's Yuan dynasty.

Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung is on Netflix. It revolves around the life of a female historian.

The King's Affection is about a Crown Princess and her twins. The series is on Netflix.

Gunman in Joseon is about a son of swordsman who goes on to seek revenge from the killers of his father and son. It is on Viki.

