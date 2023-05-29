Top 10 Bollywood films that changed the lives of superstars

Take a look at the list of Bollywood movies that changed the lives of these stars.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan became a star with Darr which was the best thriller movie he had done.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's Jaanwar made him a big star back in 1999.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn won his first National Award for Zakhm.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's first solo hit film was romantic comedy Hum Tum.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan got stardom with Koi Mil Gaya after giving flops.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai MBBS made him a family superstar.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan's Ghajini made him a superstar.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan with Wanted became the bhaijaan of India.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor became one of the best stars with Rockstar.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's film Goliyon Ki Raasleela-Ram Leela gave him overnight fame.

