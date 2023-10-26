Top 10 Hollywood crime thrillers dubbed in Hindi to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Fond of crime thriller shows from all over the world? Here is a look at the ones from Hollywood dubbed in Hindi available on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Hotstar and othersSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023
All series of True Detective are available on JioCinema with Hindi dubSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This show is an epic one on Apple TV though it is not dubbed as yetSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Law And Order can be watched dubbed in Hindi on Jio CinemaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
You can watch the riveting Reacher dubbed in Hindi on Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This engrossing show is there in Hindi on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Baap of all series Breaking Bad is there on Netflix in HindiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This epic show about a serial killer is on Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Luther is there on Amazon Prime Vieo dubbed in HindiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is about a couple who are spies. It is on Disney + HotstarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This French series is there on Amazon Prime dubbed in HindiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!