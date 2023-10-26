Top 10 Hollywood crime thrillers dubbed in Hindi to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Fond of crime thriller shows from all over the world? Here is a look at the ones from Hollywood dubbed in Hindi available on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Hotstar and others

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023

True Detective

All series of True Detective are available on JioCinema with Hindi dub

Dark Winds

This show is an epic one on Apple TV though it is not dubbed as yet

Law And Order

Law And Order can be watched dubbed in Hindi on Jio Cinema

Reacher

You can watch the riveting Reacher dubbed in Hindi on Prime Video

Lupin

This engrossing show is there in Hindi on Netflix

Breaking Bad

The Baap of all series Breaking Bad is there on Netflix in Hindi

Dexter

This epic show about a serial killer is on Prime Video

Luther

Luther is there on Amazon Prime Vieo dubbed in Hindi

True Lies

This is about a couple who are spies. It is on Disney + Hotstar

Victor Lessard

This French series is there on Amazon Prime dubbed in Hindi

