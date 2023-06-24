Top 10 Hollywood movies that are a remake of Bollywood films
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2023
Leap Year is a copy of Jab We Met.
A Common Man is an official remake of A Wednesday.
Delivery Man is inspired by Vicky Donor.
Just Go With It has similarities with Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya.
Fear 1996 film is inspired by Shah Rukh Khan’s Darr.
Pearl Harbour is a remake of 1964 film Sangam.
Forty Shades Of Blue, is also an official remake of Charulata.
2004 Win a Date with Tad Hamilton and 1995 Rangeela have same plot line.
Will Smith’s Hitch share similarities with Choti Si Baat.
S.V. Krishnan recreated his own movie Aahwanam in Hollywood titled Divorce Invitation.
