Top 10 Hollywood movies with highest IMDb ratings available on Netflix and more OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023
‘Red, White and Royal Blue’, a rom-com film has been creating a buzz and fans are loving it for the extraordinary performances delivered by the charm symbol, Taylor Zakhar Perez and talented Nicholas Galitzine.
‘Heart of Stones’ is a jam packed action film. The star cast includes some big names like Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan as spy agents.
It’s a directorial debut for Paul Downs Colaizzo with ‘Brittany Runs a Marathon’ which shows the struggles and determination required to achieve what you desire.
‘65’ is a film that presents a distinct perspective on surviving against all odds when you get stuck millions of years into the Earth’s past. It is a close-knit thriller.
‘Air’ focuses on the people who were involved in making Nike’s Air Jordan sneakers a hit among the customers and tells us the backend story of it.
In Wendy Roger’s enchanted story named ‘The Magician’s Elephant’, a mysterious elephant and a magician serve as the key points of young Peter's search for his missing sister.
‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ is a horror film that has some spectacularly horrifying scenes which will bring chills to your spine.
Jennifer Lopez is back with a rom-com movie named ‘Shotgun Wedding’ which tells us about the special day of the main leads and how it gets ruined which makes it a laughter riot.
‘One Night in Miami’ is a film which talks about the turning points in terms of personal and professional lives of icons like Malcom X and Muhammad Ali.
‘Living’ is a movie where Bill Nighy portrays a civil servant who has been told he has a terminal illness and from there his journey of finding a meaning to his life begins.
