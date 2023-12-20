Top 10 Hollywood murder mysteries on OTT to watch for the right chills
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 20, 2023
Zodiac is based on a man who is hunting the zodiac murderer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mystic River is a popular choice of many in this genre.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Brad Pitt starrer movie Se7en is so attention grabbing that you will love every second of it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Game Night is a story about a group of friends who get caught up in a real life mystery.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Elisabeth Moss, the murder mystery queen, leads a crime drama with a twist in Shining Girls.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The FX miniseries, Under the Banner of Heaven, is based on the 2003 book of the same name.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Staircase easily fits right in with the other true crime cases that are being adapted into scripted miniseries this year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Baltimore Sun journalist Justin Fenton's book's adaptation, We Own This City, chronicles the emergence and demise of the Gun Trace Task Force of the Baltimore Police Department.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Dark Winds, detective Jim Chee works alongside tribal police officer Joe Leaphorn and his subordinate Bernadette Manuelito to look into a double homicide.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jimmy Keene, who was handed a 10-year prison sentence for drug and weapons offenses, has the chance to serve his time early if he works as an undercover FBI agent in Black Bird.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Loved Kadak Singh? Top 10 thrillers featuring Pankaj Tripathi on OTT that serve heavy dose of entertainment
Find Out More