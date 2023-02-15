Top 10 Hollywood Web Series Dubbed in Hindi to watch on OTT in 2023

Watch these popular Hollywood series in Hindi dubbed version

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2023

Game of Thrones

The American fantasy drama has massive fanfare. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar

Squid Game

The South Korean survival drama series is available on Netflix

Stranger Things

The fiction horror show is available to watch in the dubbed version on Netflix.

The Crown

The story of Queen Elizabeth is streaming on the OTT platform Netflix

Narcos

Three seasons show is streaming online on Netflix.

Money Heist

The heist series of 5 seasons is available in dubbed versions on Netflix

The Last Kingdom

The five seasons historical drama is streaming on Netflix

The Flash

This sci-fi web series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Lucifer

This mystery series of 6 seasons are also available on Netflix.

Vikings

The action-diction TV show is available on streaming giant Netflix.

