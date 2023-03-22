Top 10 horrific Hindi murder mysteries to watch as soon as possible

There have been many Hindi murder-related films which are totally spine-chilling and will give you goosebumps. Here, check out the full list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2023

The Stoneman Murders

The sequences in this film are gripping that will totally keep you on the edge of your seat.

Raat Akeli Hai

There is a rich man, his wife, lots of skeletons and conflicts.

Dhund

All the characters are mysterious and the film is nicely done.

Khamosh

It is a pretty rewarding movie and is totally unconventional.

Ittefaq

This 1969 film is haunting and is totally psychological. It is very captivating.

Gumnaam

What happens when a murder lurks in the background?

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

It is fascinating and mysterious conviction if you have grown up reading Byomkesh Bakshy's stories.

Manorama Six Feet Under

The mystery of the film slowly marinates and will engulf you.

A Death In The Gunj

It is one of the finest movies on violence.

Talaash

Aamir Khan as inspector Surjan Shekhawat has to inspect a high-profile murder case and needs to save his marriage and Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a prostitute who helps.

