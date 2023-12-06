Top 10 Horror documentaries, web series and movies to watch on Youtube for free
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023
Owing to YouTube's widespread presence in the online video space, filmmakers and artists have been producing their own adaptations of horror tales.
The foundation for the contemporary zombie film was laid by Night of the Living Dead.
In this mockumentary, Hell House LLC, the mysterious events surrounding a haunted house attraction gone wrong are depicted.
The best thing to do if you haven't seen Lake Mungo yet is to watch it straight away without reading anything else.
The terrifying documentary The Imposter is focused on the unbelievable tale of 13-year-old Nicholas Barclay's supposed reappearance in and his disappearance from his hometown.
The Nightmare, directed by Rodney Asher, tackles the relatively tame subject of sleep paralysis with all the style and panache of a horror film.
The idea behind The Back Rooms began as a kind of paranormal poster after someone shared a picture online of a pale, yellow hallway that they thought looked "off."
The Walten Files, an anthropomorphic animatronic horror film that came in 2020, draws a lot of inspiration from Five Nights at Freddy's.
Penelope discovers more when she investigates her childhood home in Mr. Creak.
