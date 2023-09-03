Top 10 horror movies based on real life exorcism on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT platforms  

Looking for movies that will leave you feeling spooky for a long time? Check out the list...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023

The Exorcist

A mother seeks out two priests to save her possessed daughter.

The Exorcist on OTT  

Before the sequel arrives, watch this on Amazon Prime video.

The Amityville Horror

The movie is based on the books on the paranormal experience shared by the Lutz family. Watch it on Prime Video, Hulu or Netflix.  

The Conjuring 

Ed and Lorrain investigate the doll who was possessed by a girl named Annabelle. Watch it on Netflix. 

The Conjuring 2

Ed and Lorraine Warren help out a single mother raising her 4 kids in a haunted house. Watch this one on Netflix. 

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

A lawyer takes up a homicide case involving a priest who performed an exorcism. It's on Apple TV.  

The Haunting in Connecticut 

A family has to relocate owing to their son's health after they start experiencing supernatural energy. It's available on Hulu, Prime Video and Netflix. 

The Rite 

A seminary school student visits Italy to take a course on exorcism. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV. 

The Devil Inside 

A girl gets involved in unauthorized exorcisms while trying to find out the truth about her own mother's exorcism. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. 

The Pope's Exorcist 

The horror thriller is based on the events shared by Italian Catholic Priest Gabriele Amorth. 

The Pope's Exorcist on OTT 

A sequel is in the early stages of development. Watch the first part on Netflix or Zee5.  

The Entity 

This is based on the 1974 case of Doris Bither, a woman who claimed to have been repeatedly sexually assaulted by an invisible entity. Watch it on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. 

