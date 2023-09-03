Top 10 horror movies based on real life exorcism on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT platforms  

Looking for movies that will leave you feeling spooky for a long time? Check out the list...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023
A mother seeks out two priests to save her possessed daughter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before the sequel arrives, watch this on Amazon Prime video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is based on the books on the paranormal experience shared by the Lutz family. Watch it on Prime Video, Hulu or Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ed and Lorrain investigate the doll who was possessed by a girl named Annabelle. Watch it on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ed and Lorraine Warren help out a single mother raising her 4 kids in a haunted house. Watch this one on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A lawyer takes up a homicide case involving a priest who performed an exorcism. It's on Apple TV.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A family has to relocate owing to their son's health after they start experiencing supernatural energy. It's available on Hulu, Prime Video and Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A seminary school student visits Italy to take a course on exorcism. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A girl gets involved in unauthorized exorcisms while trying to find out the truth about her own mother's exorcism. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The horror thriller is based on the events shared by Italian Catholic Priest Gabriele Amorth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A sequel is in the early stages of development. Watch the first part on Netflix or Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is based on the 1974 case of Doris Bither, a woman who claimed to have been repeatedly sexually assaulted by an invisible entity. Watch it on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!