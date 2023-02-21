Top 10 Horror movies on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video for a spooky night

The Black Phone, Hereditary, A Quiet Place and more top horror movies on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video will are bound to give you nightmares.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2023

Room 203

The story is about two best friends and roommates who get terrified by vengeful spirits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hereditary

This is an American psychological horror film which will leave you shocked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Martyrs Lane

This is a British horror film will leave you asking for more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Breaking Surface

The story is about two half-sisters and their run against time for survival.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Quiet Place

This film is an horror film directed by John Krasinski.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Medium

This Thai-South Korean mockumentary horror film is Shaman realises that his nephew is possessed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nanny

This is 2022 American horror film about an African woman's new nanny.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Room

This horror film is about a couple discovering strange things in their room.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Boy

This film is directed by William Brent Bell and written by Stacey Menear.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Black Phone

This is a horror film directed by Scott Derrickson and written by Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Heeramandi: Top 10 things to know about Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha starrer

 

 Find Out More