Top 10 horror movies scarier than The Conjuring to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 14, 2023
The Conjuring (Netflix) - A chilling story based on real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Ring (Amazon Prime Video) - A journalist investigates a cursed videotape that brings death to anyone who watches it within seven days.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Witch (Amazon Prime Video) - A slow-burn horror film that immerses viewers in a family's descent into witchcraft and dark folklore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Exorcist (Amazon Prime Video) - A classic horror movie about a possessed girl and the priests trying to save her, known for its terrifying scenes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Insidious (Netflix) - A paranormal horror film that follows a family plagued by malevolent spirits and their journey into the supernatural realm.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mirrors (Netflix) - A man confronts terrifying events involving haunted mirrors after taking a job as a security guard.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Quiet Place (Amazon Prime Video) - A post-apocalyptic horror-thriller where a family must navigate a world inhabited by creatures that hunt by sound.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lights Out (Amazon Prime Video) - A young woman discovers that a supernatural entity possessing her mother preys exclusively in darkness.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gerald's Game (Netflix) - A tense and gripping thriller based on Stephen King's novel about a woman trapped during a sex game gone wrong.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Babadook (Amazon Prime Video) - A psychological horror about a mother and son tormented by a sinister presence after reading a mysterious book.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Platform (Netflix) - A dystopian thriller where inmates in a vertical prison face terror and survival challenges.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean Massages: Why are they becoming popular?
Find Out More