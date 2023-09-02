Top 10 horror short films to watch on YouTube for free for the perfect chills and thrills this weekend

These scary shorts will surely give you endless sleepless nights.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023

After Hours

Two siblings encounter a creepy figure in their backyard when their parents are away.

Don’t Look Away

Two siblings encounter a creepy figure in their backyard when their parents are away.

Vicious

A woman returns home only to realize that she isn’t alone and has the company of someone she definitely wasn’t expecting.

Alexia

The multiple award-winning film is not even 10 minutes long but it’s enough to terrify you.

2 AM: The Smiling Man

This short film can easily become every pedestrian’s ‘walking nightmare’.

Lights Out

Before the feature-length film of the same name, it was the short film that gave the audiences the perfect take on horror with the eerie atmosphere.

Shadowed

This short film about being haunted not by a creature but your own shadow will spike up your over-working brain’s anxiety levels.

Tuck Me In

A not-so-simple story about a man who tries to put his kid to sleep, only to realize that something is wrong in the room.

The Maiden

A 9-minute short film about a real estate agent who tries everything in her capacity to sell a house which is haunted.

Mama

Fears crawl for two siblings when they find out that their mother has returned home.

