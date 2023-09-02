Top 10 horror short films to watch on YouTube for free for the perfect chills and thrills this weekend

These scary shorts will surely give you endless sleepless nights.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 02, 2023
Two siblings encounter a creepy figure in their backyard when their parents are away.
A woman returns home only to realize that she isn't alone and has the company of someone she definitely wasn't expecting.
The multiple award-winning film is not even 10 minutes long but it's enough to terrify you.
This short film can easily become every pedestrian's 'walking nightmare'.
Before the feature-length film of the same name, it was the short film that gave the audiences the perfect take on horror with the eerie atmosphere.
This short film about being haunted not by a creature but your own shadow will spike up your over-working brain's anxiety levels.
A not-so-simple story about a man who tries to put his kid to sleep, only to realize that something is wrong in the room.
A 9-minute short film about a real estate agent who tries everything in her capacity to sell a house which is haunted.
Fears crawl for two siblings when they find out that their mother has returned home.
