Top 10 horror-comedies that you can watch with kids on OTT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 24, 2023
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was all about strangers crossing paths, meeting a spirit trapped since years. Watch it on Netflix.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa on Amazon Prime Video is about an NRI couple experiencing ghosts when they reach their ancestral home. A psychiatrist comes to the rescue.
Stree shows men living in fear as a woman abducts them in the night leaving their clothes. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.
In Bhediya a man is bitten by a wolf. turns into a creature. Watch it on Jio Cinema.
Matilda is about a girl having psychic powers and how she deals with her family . Watch it on Netflix.
Chupa on Netflix is about Alex a young boy finding a creature hidden in his granpa's shed. Watch it on Netflix.
Zombieland is about a shy student who comes across zobies. Watch it on SonyLiv.
Roohi on Jio Cinema is one of the best horror comedy movies of Rajkummar Rao.
Ready or Not on Disney+ Hotstar is about a sinister wedding night ritual filled with adventure.
Hubie Halloween on Netflix has a healthy measure of fear. Watch it with the kids.
