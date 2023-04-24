Top 10 horror-comedies that you can watch with kids on OTT

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 24, 2023

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was all about strangers crossing paths, meeting a spirit trapped since years. Watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhool Bhulaiyaa on Amazon Prime Video is about an NRI couple experiencing ghosts when they reach their ancestral home. A psychiatrist comes to the rescue.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stree shows men living in fear as a woman abducts them in the night leaving their clothes. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Bhediya a man is bitten by a wolf. turns into a creature. Watch it on Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Matilda is about a girl having psychic powers and how she deals with her family . Watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chupa on Netflix is about Alex a young boy finding a creature hidden in his granpa's shed. Watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zombieland is about a shy student who comes across zobies. Watch it on SonyLiv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Roohi on Jio Cinema is one of the best horror comedy movies of Rajkummar Rao.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ready or Not on Disney+ Hotstar is about a sinister wedding night ritual filled with adventure.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hubie Halloween on Netflix has a healthy measure of fear. Watch it with the kids.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Varun Dhawan's top 10 films to watch

 

 Find Out More