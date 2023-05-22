Top 10 horror thrillers to watch on OTT for chills, thrills and a nail biting experience
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2023
Want to feel sleepless for getting the adrenaline rush?
Here, take a look at Bollywood movies on OTT platforms related to the horror genre which is unmissable.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa on Disney+ Hotstar is the best horror movie.
IT on Amazon Prime Video is set in a town where misfits are terrorized by monsters in human form.
Stree on Disney+ Hotstar had Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa, IT,Stree,Tumbbad,Bulbbul,Train to Busan,The Conjuring,A Quiet Place
Tumbbad on Netflix was a 2018 period horror movie.
Bulbbul on Netflix is about a child bride and her journey.
Train to Busan is the story of a father and a son on a train that sees zombie outbreak. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
The Conjuring on Netflix is about a family who moves into an old home where paranormal activities begin.
A Quiet Place is about a family's struggle after they lose their child. Watch it on Netflix.
