Top 10 horror thrillers to watch on OTT for chills, thrills and a nail biting experience

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2023

Want to feel sleepless for getting the adrenaline rush?

Here, take a look at Bollywood movies on OTT platforms related to the horror genre which is unmissable.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa on Disney+ Hotstar is the best horror movie.

IT on Amazon Prime Video is set in a town where misfits are terrorized by monsters in human form.

Stree on Disney+ Hotstar had Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, IT,Stree,Tumbbad,Bulbbul,Train to Busan,The Conjuring,A Quiet Place

Tumbbad on Netflix was a 2018 period horror movie.

Bulbbul on Netflix is about a child bride and her journey.

Train to Busan is the story of a father and a son on a train that sees zombie outbreak. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

The Conjuring on Netflix is about a family who moves into an old home where paranormal activities begin.

A Quiet Place is about a family's struggle after they lose their child. Watch it on Netflix.

