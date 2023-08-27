Top 10 horror movies, series based on true events to watch on OTT

Here is a list of horror movies and series that are inspired from real stories

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 27, 2023

The Haunting of Hill House - Netflix

The series is about 5 siblings who have experienced paranormal activities in Hill House.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deliver Us from Evil

The film shows horrific experiences a cop encountered while investigating various crimes in the city.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Annabelle

The film revolves around a cursed doll named Annabelle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Conjuring

The Conjuring has real stories of Warrens investigating supernatural activities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Haunted - Netflix

Each episode of the series have different stories from individuals who have experienced horrific events.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Haunting of Bly Manor - Netflix

It follows strange things haunting the estate ground and it’s believed to be a real story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Winchester

Winchester is based on the true story of the Winchester Mystery House.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Haunting in Connecticut

The film shows Snedeker family’s experiences after they moved in to new house which was overrun by demons.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghost Hunters - Amazon Prime Video

This show is about real paranormal investigations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Secret of Crickley hall - Amazon Prime Video

This is based on a novel which is believed that the writer has penned real horror stories.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next:

 

 Find Out More