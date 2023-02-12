Top 10 hottest Bhojpuri actresses ever

Amrapali Dubey, Monalisa Antara Biswas to Rani Chatterjee; a look at the MOST hottest and bold actresses of Bhojpuri industry.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2023

Amrapali Dubey

This actress has managed to won millions of hearts with her acting chops.

Namrata Malla

Namrata Malla manages to turn heads with her hot pictures.

Monalisa Antara Biswas

She sets the temperature soaring with her hot looks.

Seema Singh

Seema Singh is the most renowned Bhojpuri item song dancer.

Smriti Sinha

Smriti Sinha looks stunning in every frame.

Kajal Raghwani

Kajal Raghwani is the most sexy actress in Bhojpuri.

Nidhi Jha

Nidhi Jha oozes oomph with her hotness avatar.

Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee is the most hottest actress in Bhojpuri industry.

Akshara Singh

She is the most beautiful Bhojpuri actress.

Anjana Singh

Anjana Singh raises the internet on fire with her hot pictures.

