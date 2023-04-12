Top 10 hottest, boldest movies and series on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2023
Bekaboo is one of the steamy web shows on Alt Bajali.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maaya is Vikram Bhatt’s adult web series. It is streaming on Youtube
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gandi Baat is one of most boldest and hottest shows in the digital space. Watch it on Alt Balaji
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One Night Stand is an erotic romantic drama starring Sunny Deol. The hottest and boldest film is available on MX Player.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
XXX is created by Ekta Kapoor for Alt Balaji. The series shows some exposing content.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ragini MMS Returns is Sunny Leone’s hot thriller film on Alt Balaji
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Love Sex Aur Dhokha, the name itself explains the sensual content of the film. Watch LSD on Alt Balaji
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol and Esha Gupta starrer has some really bold scenes. The crime drama is available on MX Player.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Spotlight is a bold web series revolving around the life of a Bollywood actress. Watch Spotlight on Youtube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mastaram is an erotic drama about an adult novel writer. The series is on MX Player.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 celebs who hurt religious sentiments
Find Out More