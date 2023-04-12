Top 10 hottest, boldest movies and series on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2023

Bekaboo is one of the steamy web shows on Alt Bajali.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maaya is Vikram Bhatt’s adult web series. It is streaming on Youtube

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gandi Baat is one of most boldest and hottest shows in the digital space. Watch it on Alt Balaji

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One Night Stand is an erotic romantic drama starring Sunny Deol. The hottest and boldest film is available on MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

XXX is created by Ekta Kapoor for Alt Balaji. The series shows some exposing content.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ragini MMS Returns is Sunny Leone’s hot thriller film on Alt Balaji

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love Sex Aur Dhokha, the name itself explains the sensual content of the film. Watch LSD on Alt Balaji

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bobby Deol and Esha Gupta starrer has some really bold scenes. The crime drama is available on MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Spotlight is a bold web series revolving around the life of a Bollywood actress. Watch Spotlight on Youtube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mastaram is an erotic drama about an adult novel writer. The series is on MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 celebs who hurt religious sentiments

 

 Find Out More