Top 10 hottest kissing scenes in Indian OTT films and series

A kissing scene can make a movie or a series interesting. Here, check out the most passionate kissing scenes in Indian movies and OTT series.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2023

Aishwarya Rai-Hrithik Roshan

Their romantic kiss in Dhoom 2 left all the fans stunned.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone- Ranbir Kapoor

Their on-screen lip lock in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani totally made audience glue to the big screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif- Hrithik Roshan

The sizzling chemistry of the duo was seen in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jacqueline Fernandez- Emraan Hashmi

Their kissing scene from Murder 2 song Haal-E-Dil was totally kickass.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan- Shahid Kapoor

The kiss sealed the deal in their film Jab We Met. Geet and Aditya's chemistry was mindblowing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gandi Baat

Garima Jain had a hot kissing scene in Gandi Baat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Night Manager

Sobhita Dhulipa had a steamy kissing scene with Anil Kapoor in The Night Manager.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farzi

Shahid Kapoor kissing Raashii Khannna in Farzi is all things hot and steamy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Four More Shots Please

Sayani Gupta was seen kissing the hot and sexy Milind Soman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Four More Shots Please Season 2

Bani J and Lisa Ray were seen sharing a steamy hot kiss in the second season of the series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood celebs who got awkward during intimate scenes

 

 Find Out More