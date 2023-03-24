Top 10 hottest kissing scenes in Indian OTT films and series

A kissing scene can make a movie or a series interesting. Here, check out the most passionate kissing scenes in Indian movies and OTT series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2023
Their romantic kiss in Dhoom 2 left all the fans stunned.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their on-screen lip lock in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani totally made audience glue to the big screen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sizzling chemistry of the duo was seen in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their kissing scene from Murder 2 song Haal-E-Dil was totally kickass.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The kiss sealed the deal in their film Jab We Met. Geet and Aditya's chemistry was mindblowing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Garima Jain had a hot kissing scene in Gandi Baat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sobhita Dhulipa had a steamy kissing scene with Anil Kapoor in The Night Manager.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor kissing Raashii Khannna in Farzi is all things hot and steamy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sayani Gupta was seen kissing the hot and sexy Milind Soman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bani J and Lisa Ray were seen sharing a steamy hot kiss in the second season of the series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!