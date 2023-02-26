Top 10 hottest selfies of Disha Patani

Disha Patani is known for her hot mirror selfies where she showcases her toned body and makes everyone cold feet. Here, take a look of the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2023

Fittest

In the snap, Disha is wearing a sports bra with shorts.

Bowled

Disha lowers her pants in front of the camera to post a perfect mirror selfie.

Sexy AF

The actress is burning the social media screen with this mirror selfie where she is showing her sexy figure.

Hottie

Disha yet again is flaunting her sexy body in this red jeans and a black bra.

Jaw dropping

Disha looks scintillating in this mirror selfie that she took in her room.

Never disappointing

Disha is known to share hot mirror selfies which become viral in no time and how?

When in the gym

The actress is known for working out hard and taking up steamy mirror selfies.

Show off

Disha loves to show off her toned body by clicking hot mirror selfies.

Monochrome look

Disha loves her curvaceous figure and this mirror selfie is proof of the same.

Bare it all

Disha loves to showcase her toned abs whenever she can in the mirror selfies.

