Top 10 iconic Bollywood movie couples that fans love and adore

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol DDLJ and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai cemented their place as one of the best on-screen couples ever in Indian cinema

Dharmendra & Hema Malini made a place in the heart of the fans with the cult-classic Sholay

Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, a classic coming-of-age movie and also Tamasha.

Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt is a modern-age on-screen pairing that was seen in Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania,

Hum Aapke Hain Koun featured the duo of Salman Khan & Madhuri Dixit, which the fans adored.

Saif Ali Khan & Preity Zinta were seen together in movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam Namaste.

Hrithik Roshan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave a great performance in Dhoom and Jodhaa Akbar

The duo of Akshay Kumar & Priyanka Chopra was seen in Aitraaz and Andaaz

Govinda & Karisma Kapoor were seen together in movies like Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1 and fans loved to see them together.

Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jab We Met is one of the best on-screen couples of all time.

