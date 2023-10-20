Top 10 iconic films from 90s to watch on OTT for pure nostalgia feels

Top Bollywood films that a 90s kid would love to watch again.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Every 90s kid cherishes this film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Border

As Sunny Deol is ruling with his Gadar 2, it's time to revisit Border to get the nostalgia feels. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

To know why 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' but 'Tum hai samjoge', watch this movie on Netflix.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Get a high dose of romance with this film starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. It is on Netflix.

Rangeela

Romance, drama, comedy, action - Rangeela starring Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar has it all. It is on JioCinema.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

The film that released in 1992 is all about friends, bonding of brothers and college fun. Of course, there's romance. It is on Zee5.

Darr

What to be scared of romance king Shah Rukh Khan? Watch Darr on Amazon Prime Video.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

One of the best 90s film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it saw a sizzling chemistry between Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It is on JioCinema.

Andaz Apna Apna

One of the classics of all times, the movie will leave you laughing hard. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Soldier

Bobby Deol is busy doing negative roles but here's a film that has him seeking revenge from those responsible for his father's death.

Satya

Goli Maar song is still your favourite? Satya is for you in SonyLiv.

Judwaa

The original Judwaa starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha is on Amazon Prime Video. It is high on entertainment value.

