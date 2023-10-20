Top 10 iconic films from 90s to watch on OTT for pure nostalgia feels

Top Bollywood films that a 90s kid would love to watch again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023
Every 90s kid cherishes this film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. It is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As Sunny Deol is ruling with his Gadar 2, it's time to revisit Border to get the nostalgia feels. It is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To know why 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' but 'Tum hai samjoge', watch this movie on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Get a high dose of romance with this film starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. It is on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Romance, drama, comedy, action - Rangeela starring Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar has it all. It is on JioCinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film that released in 1992 is all about friends, bonding of brothers and college fun. Of course, there's romance. It is on Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What to be scared of romance king Shah Rukh Khan? Watch Darr on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the best 90s film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it saw a sizzling chemistry between Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It is on JioCinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the classics of all times, the movie will leave you laughing hard. It is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol is busy doing negative roles but here's a film that has him seeking revenge from those responsible for his father's death.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Goli Maar song is still your favourite? Satya is for you in SonyLiv.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The original Judwaa starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha is on Amazon Prime Video. It is high on entertainment value.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
