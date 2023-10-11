Top 10 iconic Hindi comedy films to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and more OTT

These films guarantee a stomach ache with laughter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023
Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi's film on Amazon Prime Video is a laugh riot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The original Hera Pheri starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty will leave you laughing for hours. Especially, Baburao. It is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 2007 release starring Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Akshay Kumar on JioCinema is among the best comedy film every made by Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, the movie has now received a cult status. It is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie had the best comedy stars like Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tushar Kapoor and more. It is on JioCinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The multi-starrer is about lives of three married men who indulge in extramarital affair with the same woman. It is on JioCinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie with Saif Ali Khan in the lead is a horror comedy that will leave you laughing hard. It is on JioCinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The iconic comedy film about two photographer who capture a murder is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film that released in 2007 is a must watch for all those who love comedy. It is on YouTube.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
No one can beat Govinda when it comes to comedy. The remake of the film starring Varun Dhawan is on Disney+Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan and Anil Kapoor's film is a story of two men with troubled marriage and a womanising friend. It is on Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film on Netflix has Imran Khan in leading role. It is a new-age comedy drama that is entertaining AF.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!