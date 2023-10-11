Top 10 iconic Hindi comedy films to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and more OTT

These films guarantee a stomach ache with laughter.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi's film on Amazon Prime Video is a laugh riot.

Hera Pheri

The original Hera Pheri starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty will leave you laughing for hours. Especially, Baburao. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Welcome

The 2007 release starring Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Akshay Kumar on JioCinema is among the best comedy film every made by Bollywood.

Andaz Apna Apna

Starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, the movie has now received a cult status. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie had the best comedy stars like Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tushar Kapoor and more. It is on JioCinema.

Masti

The multi-starrer is about lives of three married men who indulge in extramarital affair with the same woman. It is on JioCinema.

Go Goa Gone

The movie with Saif Ali Khan in the lead is a horror comedy that will leave you laughing hard. It is on JioCinema.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro

The iconic comedy film about two photographer who capture a murder is on Amazon Prime Video.

Bheja Fry

The film that released in 2007 is a must watch for all those who love comedy. It is on YouTube.

Coolie No 1

No one can beat Govinda when it comes to comedy. The remake of the film starring Varun Dhawan is on Disney+Hotstar.

No Entry

Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan and Anil Kapoor's film is a story of two men with troubled marriage and a womanising friend. It is on Zee5.

Delhi Belly

The film on Netflix has Imran Khan in leading role. It is a new-age comedy drama that is entertaining AF.

