Top 10 iconic non-Korean Netflix shows to expand your viewing experience
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2024
Money Heist from Spain is one of Netflix's most loved global shows
Alice In Borderland from Japan is similar to the blockbuster show Squid Game
Though it shows life in English Regency, Bridgerton is from the US
Cillian Murphy fans cannot miss Peaky Blinders, a British drama series on Netflix
Breaking Bad on Netflix is perhaps the most iconic show of all-time
Netflix show Cable Girls made in Spain is a period feminist drama
Dark Desire, the Mexican thriller drama on Netflix is intriguing but strictly adult viewing
The Queen Of Flow is a revenge drama from Colombia which is highly watchable
Love Chinese dramas, then you cannot miss The Legend Of The White Snake
Narcos from US and Colombia on Netflix is absolutely legendary stuff
Midnight Diner from Japan is also a great watch on Netflix
