Top 10 ignored Indian crime series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 19, 2023

Vir Das' Hasmukh is exceptional in this web series on Netflix full of dark humour

Mohanagar is a Bangladeshi series on Hoichoi is a perfect mix of crime and emotions

Lalbazaar is a series on ZEE 5 is full of suspense, crime and action.

The Whistleblower series on Sony LIV shows extent of corruption in exam system.

Ghoul, one of India's big shows on Netflix is a great watch

Afsos is a Prime Video show is backed by a great performance by Gulshan Devaiah

A Simple Murder is a show on Sony LIV is full of twists and turns.

Rahasya Romanch series on Hoichoi has come in three seasons and is very intriguing.

Taqdeer is a Bangladeshi series on Hoichoi is an underrated gem.

Suzhal The Vortex stars Aishwarya Rajesh is in fine form in Suzhal The Vortex.

