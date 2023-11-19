Top 10 ignored Indian crime series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 19, 2023
Vir Das' Hasmukh is exceptional in this web series on Netflix full of dark humour
Mohanagar is a Bangladeshi series on Hoichoi is a perfect mix of crime and emotions
Lalbazaar is a series on ZEE 5 is full of suspense, crime and action.
The Whistleblower series on Sony LIV shows extent of corruption in exam system.
Ghoul, one of India's big shows on Netflix is a great watch
Afsos is a Prime Video show is backed by a great performance by Gulshan Devaiah
A Simple Murder is a show on Sony LIV is full of twists and turns.
Rahasya Romanch series on Hoichoi has come in three seasons and is very intriguing.
Taqdeer is a Bangladeshi series on Hoichoi is an underrated gem.
Suzhal The Vortex stars Aishwarya Rajesh is in fine form in Suzhal The Vortex.
