TOP 10 Incomplete Bollywood films starring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and more that were shelved for shocking reasons

Khabardaar

Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan were going to star in this one and as per reports about 16 reels were shot. It was supposedly based on Euthanasia. As per reports, Big B felt Kamaal Haasan's character will take away all the limelight and so pulled out. It got shelved eventually. He compensated the director by giving dates for his other film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com