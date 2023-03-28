TOP 10 Incomplete Bollywood films starring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and more that were shelved for shocking reasons

In this web story, we will have a look at incomplete Bollywood movies starring stars such as Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and more that were shelved for shocking reasons.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan starrer was shelved. Ram Madhvani and Swanand Kirkire wrote a 14-page draft. However, budget and script issues led to eventual closure. It was said to be n adaptation of Chandrakanta.
Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt were to play Army officers in Dus. Raveena was the antagonist while it marked Rahul Dev's debut. Mukul Anand was directing the movie. But he passed away during the middle of the shoot. Shilpa Shetty was also a part, as per reports.
Said to be based on Back to the Future, Aamir Khan was to play the lead with Nareeuddin Shah, Rekha, Vijay Anand, Raveena Tandon, Amrish Puri and Gulshan Grover as cast. About 80 percent of the movie was shot but the production stopped due to budget issues.
It is said that Tinu Anand was making a movie with Amitabh Bachchan and Dimple Kapadia. However, Big B had some reservations about the actress. Tinu then cast Meenakshi Seshadri. Reports have also claimed that the script was leaked and Amitabh Bachchan went ahead with other films, which led to the film being shelved. These are however just rumours.
As per Filmy Keeda, RGV was making a film called Let's Catch Veerappan which talked about three villagers who want to capture the bandit and get a reward from the government. However, the day shooting began, Veerappan was killed. RGV then stalled the shoot.
Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan were going to star in this one and as per reports about 16 reels were shot. It was supposedly based on Euthanasia. As per reports, Big B felt Kamaal Haasan's character will take away all the limelight and so pulled out. It got shelved eventually. He compensated the director by giving dates for his other film.
Shilpa Shirodkar, Randhir Kapoor, Seema Biswas alongside Kamal Haasan were going to star in this one. It was inspired by Magalir Mattum which was inspired by Nine to Five. The film was not completed for reasons best known to the makers.
JP Dutta was reportedly going to make Sarhad with Mithun Chakraborty. It was supposed to be his debut. Vinod Khanna and Bindiya Goswami were in the lead and the film was said to be based on Indian prisoners of War. However, the filming stopped as the producer ran out of money.
Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Amitabh Bachchan were going to star in this Inder Kumar directorial. It was being shot during the making of Ishq. However, Aamir was reportedly conscious of his height in front of tall Big B and hence he pulled out. Apparently, Mahurat and all was done.
Dilip Kumar was supposed to play Chanakya in BR Chopra's directorial with Dharmendra as Chandragupta Maurya alongside other casts which included Parveen Babi, Shammi Kapoor and Hema Malini. As per reports, Dilip Kumar was not ready to go bald and hence, the makeup artist went to London to get a bold wig made. It cost millions of rupees and it went to waste when the film was eventually shelved.
