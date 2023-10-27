Top 10 Indian action films to watch on OTT as you wait for Salaar, Tiger 3, Animal

Here are some all-time best action movies to watch online.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023
Ahead of the much-awaited films Salaar, Tiger 3, and Animal watch other Indian action movies on OTT.
Shah Rukh Khan serves as a RAW agent in Pathaan streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Sooryavanshi on Netflix is a part of Rohit Shetty's copverse after Singham and Simmba.
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War on Amazon Prime Video is a part of YRF spyverse.
Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is an intense action film available on Amazon Prime Video.
Before Tiger 3 take a recap of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai on Amazon Prime Video.
Allu Arjun's blockbuster film Pushpa can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
The first installment of Rohit Shetty's copverse is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan's remake of the 2017 Tamil film is available on JioCinema.
Shah Rukh Khan headlined Don is streaming on Netflix.
Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
