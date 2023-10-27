Top 10 Indian action films to watch on OTT as you wait for Salaar, Tiger 3, Animal

Here are some all-time best action movies to watch online.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023

Action movies

Ahead of the much-awaited films Salaar, Tiger 3, and Animal watch other Indian action movies on OTT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan serves as a RAW agent in Pathaan streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi on Netflix is a part of Rohit Shetty’s copverse after Singham and Simmba.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

War

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War on Amazon Prime Video is a part of YRF spyverse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF Chapter 2

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is an intense action film available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Tha Tiger

Before Tiger 3 take a recap of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa: The Rise

Allu Arjun’s blockbuster film Pushpa can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Singham

The first installment of Rohit Shetty’s copverse is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s remake of the 2017 Tamil film is available on JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don

Shah Rukh Khan headlined Don is streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Hollywood crime thrillers dubbed in Hindi to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More